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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
4h

Please don’t tell Brad Pitt to “go for it” as he relapses. I don’t care if this column is supposed to be light, fluffy and satirical - there is no place for that kind of message among people suffering from alcoholism nor their families and friends who are impacted by their drinking.

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Steve Marusich's avatar
Steve Marusich
6h

“If you ignore this, plus most of the acting and the gratuitous product placement, it’s actually not a bad film.”

Glorious. I literally laughed out loud.

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