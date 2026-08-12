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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, and host of Confessions. Her reporting focuses on the ideological capture of university campuses and why young people are drawn to radical movements. She also writes about Gen Z, technology, and how AI will shape her generation. She previously served as the company’s Chief of Staff—a job she landed by sending a cold email to Bari Weiss from her dorm room at Columbia University.
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