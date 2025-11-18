Yeah, it’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two

But I can shake it, shake it, like I’m supposed to do

’Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase

And all the right junk in all the right places

So sang Meghan Trainor on her 2014 hit, “All About That Bass.” Except, when she stepped onto a red carpet earlier this month looking like the kind of “stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll” she used to sing about, fans moaned. “I like the old Meghan Trainor,” wrote a commenter under her post. “Such a pity that yet another body-positive woman has yet again done exactly what they were supposed to be against,” read another.