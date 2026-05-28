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Steve G's avatar
Steve G
29mEdited

Biden suing to stop release of recordings and documents. Hmmmm, now why would someone do that? Dr. Jill’s interview regarding Joes performance during his meltdown debate was absolutely gag inducing. When followed by the video of her telling him how great he did during the debate was unreal. If she thought he was having a stroke she sure didn’t see the need to rush him for medical treatment.

All involved in propping up the last two years of his Presidency should be prosecuted for high crimes against the US.

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JN64's avatar
JN64
35m

"With Trump having toppled Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, prosecuting a war with Iran, and eyeing Cuba, that prediction aged like milk."

Circumstances change. Competent people will adapt to meet those changes.

Sometimes people will get stuck in a rut and repeat the same things over and over and over.

Much like reading TheFP each morning...

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