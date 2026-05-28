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Agatha Christie and the Kidnapping That Inspired Her Greatest Mystery
Shilo Brooks
53M
Joe Nocera on the Lindbergh kidnapping, and why the world’s best-selling novelist grabs readers like nobody else.

In this episode, Shilo sits down with veteran journalist Joe Nocera for a deep dive into the world’s best-selling novelist, Agatha Christie.

Nocera’s new investigative podcast is all about the Charles Lindbergh Jr. kidnapping, one of history’s most infamous crimes, and a key inspiration behind Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

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Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Tags:
Crime
Education
History
Literature
True Crime

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