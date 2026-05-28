Agatha Christie and the Kidnapping That Inspired Her Greatest Mystery

In this episode, Shilo sits down with veteran journalist Joe Nocera for a deep dive into the world’s best-selling novelist, Agatha Christie.
Nocera’s new investigative podcast is all about the Charles Lindbergh Jr. kidnapping, one of history’s most infamous crimes, and a key inspiration behind Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.
They dig into why mys…
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