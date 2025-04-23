The Free Press
Marco Rubio on Iran, Deportations, and the State Department Shake-Up
Bari Weiss
34M
The secretary of state joins Honestly to discuss a major Free Press scoop and what the new global order will look like.

On Tuesday, The Free Press had a major scoop: The State Department is launching its biggest shake-up in decades in an effort spearheaded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The reorganization, done with the help of Elon Musk and DOGE, looks to eliminate 132 agency offices dedicated to efforts like advancing democracy and combating extremism. It will also lead to the State Department eliminating hundreds of positions intended for career officials. Additionally, top officials are being asked to reduce their offices by an additional 15 percent.

For those of us far from Washington, D.C., why does this matter?

Well, Secretary Rubio says this will all make the department more efficient—eliminating bloat and redundancy as the U.S. looks to navigate one of the most dangerous international moments since the end of World War II. But some see it as a much deeper sign of America’s inward turn as we enter a new multipolar age.

Today, Rubio joins me on Honestly to discuss his goals for restructuring the department and also how the U.S. is responding to manifold crises at home and abroad, from controversial deportations to the American attempt to end the war in Ukraine to the possibility of a new Iranian nuclear deal.

In his confirmation hearing, Secretary Rubio talked about how the postwar global order is obsolete. The question is: What replaces it?

I asked that and more of the man who has been charged with overseeing one of the most transformational shifts in our relationship to the world in American history.

Click below to listen to our conversation, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
