Marco Rubio on Iran, Deportations, and the State Department Shake-Up

On Tuesday, The Free Press had a major scoop: The State Department is launching its biggest shake-up in decades in an effort spearheaded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The reorganization, done with the help of Elon Musk and DOGE, looks to eliminate 132 agency offices dedicated to efforts like advancing democracy and combating extremism. It will also lead to the State Department eliminating hundreds of positions intended for career officials. Additionally, top officials are being asked to reduce their offices by an additional 15 percent.

For those of us far from Washington, D.C., why does this matter?

Well, Secretary Rubio says this will all make the department more efficient—eliminating bloat and redundancy as the U.S. looks to navigate one of the most dangerous international moments since the end of World War II. But some see it as a much deeper sign of America’s inward turn as we enter a new multipolar age.

Today, Rubio joins me on Honestly to discuss his goals for restructuring the department and also how the U.S. is responding to manifold crises at home and abroad, from controversial deportations to the American attempt to end the war in Ukraine to the possibility of a new Iranian nuclear deal.

In his confirmation hearing, Secretary Rubio talked about how the postwar global order is obsolete. The question is: What replaces it?

I asked that and more of the man who has been charged with overseeing one of the most transformational shifts in our relationship to the world in American history.

Click below to listen to our conversation, or scroll down for an edited transcript.