It’s Thursday, May 21. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Shilo Brooks sits down with Amy Coney Barrett. Liel Leibovitz on why “Podcastistan” resembles North Korea. A Stanford professor on his school’s war against the Western canon. Charles Lane reflects on the legacy of legendary congressman Barney Frank. And much more.
But first: Is the president losing his political footing?
It must be a disorienting time to be Donald Trump. On one hand, his grip on his party has never been firmer. In recent weeks, he has ousted one Republican critic after another from elected office by backing their primary challengers. That includes five Indiana lawmakers who defied Trump’s redistricting plans, along with two of the president’s critics in Congress, Senator Bill Cassidy and Rep. Thomas Massie.
On the other hand, Trump is losing the pulse of the nation at large. His approval rating has been sliding for months, and recent polls show his unpopularity reaching a level not seen since the last days of President George W. Bush.
According to Ruy Teixeira, Trump is in a quandary of his own making. Americans reelected him to revive the economy, and they still rate it as their top issue, yet Trump recently said “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation” while addressing the rise of gas prices amid his war with Iran. There’s an irony to Trump’s position, says Ruy: He’s repeating the mistakes of his predecessor that landed him back in the White House. Read Ruy on the echoes of the Biden presidency in Trump’s mistakes, and why the president seems not to realize where things are headed.
Trump’s popularity may soon sink even further, if Democrats follow through on their new midterm strategy. The Free Press’s new Washington correspondent, Audrey Fahlberg, reports on Democrats’ plan to paint the administration as one giant grift at the public’s expense, from crooked crypto deals to shady executive pardons. There’s more at stake than the midterms, she writes. If Democrats regain the House, they’ll use investigations to cripple the administration and taint the GOP brand in 2028.
—The Editors
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THE NEWS
Federal prosecutors unsealed a new indictment against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro and five others on Wednesday. The murder and conspiracy charges are connected with the Cuban military’s downing of two planes in 1996, and come amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and the island nation.
Media investor James Murdoch has purchased New York magazine, the Vox news website, and the Vox Media Podcast Network on Wednesday. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but some estimates report that Murdoch has now acquired up to half of the Vox Media brand.
Meta began laying off thousands of employees Wednesday morning, as the company continues to restructure around artificial intelligence. The company says the layoff will affect up to 8,000 employees, and 7,000 more will be reassigned to AI-focused roles.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Wednesday that they will respond to any new attacks on Iran with an escalation of the war beyond the Middle East. The threat came shortly after President Trump delayed a “very major” attack on Iran, and will likely raise the stakes of future peace talks.
On Tuesday, the Senate advanced a bill that would force President Trump to end the war with Iran. Senate Democrats have been pushing the resolution for months, but it received a major boost this week after Republican senator Bill Cassidy switched sides, following his ouster in this weekend’s primary.
According to a new report from AAA, the average gas price is now above $4 per gallon in all 50 states. The rise in prices comes amid increasing volatility in the oil market due to the Iran war. (For more on oil prices, read Tyler Cowen’s “Why Oil Price Spikes Could Spark a Global Recession.”)
On Wednesday, Harvard University faculty overwhelmingly voted to cap the number of A’s that can be earned in any undergraduate class. The move signals a return to increased competition among the school’s classes, after critics accused the university of rampant grade inflation. (For more on this, read Arthur Brooks’ “Grade Inflation Won’t Make You Happy.”)
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to file an initial public offering, potentially as soon as this Friday. The move would come at a pivotal moment for the company, just one week after CEO Sam Altman triumphed over Elon Musk in a jury trial. Musk’s company SpaceX also filed paperwork making their finances public on Wednesday, as it races toward its own IPO. (For more on SpaceX, read Patrick McGee’s “SpaceX Is the Riskiest, Biggest Tech Bet in History.”)
So the Senate voted to end the war in Iran.
Good for them.
Now they need to get their heads out of the asses and figure out how to not let Iran have a nuclear bomb. Because the regime that slaughters over 40,000 peaceful protestors in 2 days, hangs gays, protestors, and murders women (rapes them in prison before they are killed so they dont go to paradise) because their hair is uncovered, is so trustworthy in negotiations.
But of course, considering their star nominee in Maine has a Nazi death heads tattoo, and a leading contender in Texas wants to put Jews in detention camps with castration departments - Auschwitz anyone-(do not bullshit us and say its only for "Zionists." Most American Jews have very little common sense, but we are seriously not stupid), making proIsrael lobby groups like AIPAC (they are also coming after Hillel) the political boogeyman, they are promoting a October7 celebrating-proIslamist-commie-animal abusing creep Hasan Piker maybe the democratic party wants to give the Death to Israel genocidal theologians a nuclear bomb. It really looks like the DNC is happily truly channeling Nazis.
Elections require choices: vote for candidate D, candidate R or dont vote. Those who dont vote get D or R. Today the difference between Ds and Rs having power in congress or the whitre house is huge.
This raises a few interesting questions. How many who supported Massie ( or Cornyn) and are now passed will choose to vote for a D or not vote and possibly actively support many other Ds? We get who we elect and we are then stuck for two or four years , or even more DEPENDING ON HOW A PARTY EXERCISES ITS POWER IN AN ATTEMPT TO KEEP ITSELF IN POWER. Think opening a border, allowing mail in voting w few checks, packing the Supreme Court and so on.
So how many who were team.massie will become what essentially are Never Trumpers but on a national scale?