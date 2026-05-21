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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
9m

So the Senate voted to end the war in Iran.

Good for them.

Now they need to get their heads out of the asses and figure out how to not let Iran have a nuclear bomb. Because the regime that slaughters over 40,000 peaceful protestors in 2 days, hangs gays, protestors, and murders women (rapes them in prison before they are killed so they dont go to paradise) because their hair is uncovered, is so trustworthy in negotiations.

But of course, considering their star nominee in Maine has a Nazi death heads tattoo, and a leading contender in Texas wants to put Jews in detention camps with castration departments - Auschwitz anyone-(do not bullshit us and say its only for "Zionists." Most American Jews have very little common sense, but we are seriously not stupid), making proIsrael lobby groups like AIPAC (they are also coming after Hillel) the political boogeyman, they are promoting a October7 celebrating-proIslamist-commie-animal abusing creep Hasan Piker maybe the democratic party wants to give the Death to Israel genocidal theologians a nuclear bomb. It really looks like the DNC is happily truly channeling Nazis.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
32m

Elections require choices: vote for candidate D, candidate R or dont vote. Those who dont vote get D or R. Today the difference between Ds and Rs having power in congress or the whitre house is huge.

This raises a few interesting questions. How many who supported Massie ( or Cornyn) and are now passed will choose to vote for a D or not vote and possibly actively support many other Ds? We get who we elect and we are then stuck for two or four years , or even more DEPENDING ON HOW A PARTY EXERCISES ITS POWER IN AN ATTEMPT TO KEEP ITSELF IN POWER. Think opening a border, allowing mail in voting w few checks, packing the Supreme Court and so on.

So how many who were team.massie will become what essentially are Never Trumpers but on a national scale?

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