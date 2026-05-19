On Monday, reporters lingered outside a courthouse in downtown Manhattan, waiting to see whether Luigi Mangione’s defense team would address the public after the alleged killer’s latest hearing. Two young women wearing city-issued press passes around their necks were saying things that reporters hardly ever say.

“I’m standing on business, fuck Brian Thompson,” one of the women said about the CEO of UnitedHealthcare who was gunned down in cold blood outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024. The woman slapped a paper fan in her palm for emphasis, then added: “I don’t give a flying fuck he died.”

A video of that comment posted by a New York Daily News reporter on X has been viewed 3.8 million times. You could see their press credentials, which said: “Press Identification City of New York.”

Just moments earlier, the same woman said that she and her two friends were part of a group called “The Mangionistas.” “We’re essentially here to be Luigi Mangione’s advocate as well as bring, um, social issues to light,” she said, her lips shiny with lip gloss.