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Inside the Supreme Court with Amy Coney Barrett
Shilo Brooks
50M
Shilo and Justice Barrett unpack the Constitution, divisive political battles, and the misconceptions surrounding one of America’s most powerful institutions.
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In this special episode, taped live at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Shilo sits down with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for a wide-ranging interview on the law.

They discuss Barrett’s lifelong love of reading, her tumultuous confirmation process, the Constitution and what it should take to amend it, how she approaches cases where her …

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Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
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Supreme Court
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