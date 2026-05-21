The Democrats’ midterm strategy has finally come into focus. Their campaign speeches and investigations on the Hill make clear that they will aim to convince the public that the Trump administration is one giant grift operation, enriching top officials and their friends while the American people struggle to keep up with rising prices.

From presidential stock trades and suspicious cryptocurrency dealings to shady executive pardons and allegations of pay-to-play government contracts, Democrats believe they already have enough vivid examples to tarnish the GOP brand with independents and reclaim the House easily.

So confident are Democrats in this strategy that they are already looking past Election Day and salivating at the prospect of regaining the investigatory and subpoena power that comes with control of the House. Interviews with Democratic lawmakers and operatives reveal a minority party eager to haul Republicans before Congress to expose stories that will cripple the Trump administration and thwart the GOP’s prospects in 2028. If the first two years of Trump’s second term have been defined by an emboldened Donald Trump testing the limits of executive authority with unified GOP control of Washington, a Democratic House victory in November would make the next two years a study in how effective a minority party can be at holding the executive to account in divided government.

Democrats say that their immediate challenge is narrowing their focus so that their corruption-focused message resonates with swing voters. “There’s so much that we need to investigate, so I think it’s a matter of trying to figure out where to begin,” Rep. Wesley Bell, a member of the House Oversight Committee, told The Free Press. “This is like a coloring book where all the pictures are already colored in. We don’t have to paint anything. The administration is doing it themselves.”