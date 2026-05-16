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Therapy
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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
2hEdited

RACISTS COME IN ALL COLORS.

I'm all for River Page calling out racists.

Racists like Chud should be "socially" shunned.

That takes no guts.

Grow a pair River and try calling out Ibram X. Kendi.

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