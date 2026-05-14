The eureka moment for James Rogers arrived while driving past some California farmland in 2011. He was a doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, focusing on world hunger, and the drive got him thinking about a huge problem with fresh produce. Growing it wasn’t the problem. Keeping it fresh was.

Working out of his garage, Rogers devised a fix. He used materials found in the skins, peels, and seeds of fruits and vegetables—especially grapes—to create a protective covering that slowed down the water loss and oxidation that cause fresh produce to spoil after being harvested. The early results won him a $100,000 grant in 2012 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Rogers soon hired two classmates as employees and launched a company called Apeel Sciences.