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Joanna Stern
Joanna Stern is an Emmy-winning tech journalist and author of I AM NOT A ROBOT: My Year Using AI to Do (Almost) Everything, about her year letting AI take over her life. She is the founder of New Things (thenewthings.com), where she publishes newsletters, videos and more about consumer technology. She’s also NBC News’ chief tech analyst, regularly appearing on TODAY, NBC Nightly News and beyond.
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Technology
AI
Tech
Friendship
Love & Relationships
Artificial Intelligence
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