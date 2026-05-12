Is it even a week in America if everyone isn’t losing their minds over something Sydney Sweeney said, sold, promoted, or performed? She’s the Helen of Troy of 2026, the woman that launched a thousand takes.

This week, the uproar is about what Sweeney’s character is up to in the new season of HBO’s lightning rod of a show, Euphoria. Given that its first two seasons introduced the characters as a disturbed bunch of high schoolers who were addicted to drugs, sex, revenge—you name it!—viewers might’ve expected to be shocked by the third. And yet, somehow, the latest season is the one that’s been met with the most pearl-clutching.