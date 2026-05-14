With his cameraman in tow, a mustached young white guy in a cowboy hat walks up to two black men on a lamplit street, and accuses one of them of recording him. “What’s he videoing for?” he asks, before dropping the n-word.

The man he accuses is wearing a camouflage hoodie and looking down at his phone. The other man is a cop. Neither of the black men responds. The white man with the mustache begins to walk away, but not before commenting on the Monster Energy Zero Sugar drink in the cop’s hand.

“That’s why he’s not chimping out,” the white man exclaims, pointing to the aluminum can. “That’ll do it. Black guys need to drink a White Monster. It’ll make ’em mature, give ’em a good job, and he’ll be a fucking productive member of society.”