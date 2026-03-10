It’s Tuesday, March 10. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Arthur Brooks on why he lives with his grandchildren—and you should, too. Kat Rosenfield read the polyamory memoir so you don’t have to. Patrick McGee on how Taiwan became “the world’s smallest superpower.” Plus: How anti-Israel activists hijacked Columbia’s grad student union. And much more.
But first: How long will this war last?
Is the war in Iran almost over, or just getting started?
On Monday afternoon, Donald Trump appeared to signal that things might soon cool down. He told CBS News that the war was “very far ahead of schedule” and “very complete, pretty much.”
Those words were certainly what markets wanted to hear. Oil prices dropped from a high of $119 per barrel to $85. Stocks surged.
But just as Wall Street seemed confident that it had another case of “TACO” on its hands, Trump struck a different tone. “We have won in many ways, but not enough,” the president said in a speech in Florida hours later. “We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated.”
Then at a press conference afterward, Trump threatened major action if the Islamic Republic continued to try to choke off the world’s energy supply. “We will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world,” he said.
So what is Trump likely to do? Matt Pottinger worked closely with the president on national security during his first term and thinks reports of the war’s imminent end are greatly exaggerated. Drawing on his experiences in the White House, Pottinger explains why he thinks this war will continue for weeks, not days.
Before Monday’s mixed messages came Friday’s demand from Trump of nothing less than “unconditional surrender” from Tehran. That, argues the political scientist Francis Fukuyama, is not likely to come anytime soon. Iran gets a say in this war, too—and if Washington is going to insist on complete capitulation, we could be in for a long fight. All of which is why Fukuyama thinks the president’s rhetoric is “very foolish.” Read his column on why Iran won’t surrender, and why Trump’s demand that it does is so dangerous.
In our third story on Iran, Aaron MacLean looks at the unenviable position of Mojtaba Khamenei, the nepo-baby mullah who was announced as his dad’s successor on Sunday. Trump, who had previously said he wanted a role in picking the country’s next leader, said he was “not happy” with the choice. Ominously for Khamenei, Trump added: “If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long.”
MacLean looks at those prospects in his latest analysis of the conflict. “Full-on paranoia has never been more justified than for Iran’s new hard-line top man,” writes Aaron. If he were counseling the Ayatollah, his advice would be to stay away from laptops, smartphones, or any kind of personal tech. Read his column on why Mojtaba’s hardest job will be surviving.
—Oliver Wiseman
In yesterday’s Front Page, we included the wrong link for Roya Hakakian’s essay on the Kurds’ role in the fight against the Islamic Republic. We apologize to readers—and to Roya!—for the mistake. Here is the correct link:
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, has agreed to pay $280 million in penalties to 40 states that sued the company alleging anticompetitive business practices and artificially inflated concert ticket prices. Under the terms of the settlement, the company will allow the concert venues it works with to use other vendors to sell tickets, rather than with Ticketmaster exclusively.
Rep. Kevin Kiley of California left the Republican Party on Monday to register as an independent. Although he plans to continue caucusing with the GOP, he cited partisan redistricting as the primary reason for his decision, writing on X, “Gerrymandering is a plague on democracy, one that Gavin Newsom has brought back to California.”
The Pentagon identified Sergeant Benjamin Pennington of Kentucky as the seventh U.S. service member killed in the war with Iran. The 26-year-old died Saturday from injuries he sustained during an Iranian attack at a Saudi air base on March 1.
Anthropic sued the Department of Defense on Monday, arguing that its designation of the company as a “supply chain risk” violates the AI company’s First Amendment rights. Anthropic has insisted that its Claude model not be used for surveillance of U.S. citizens or to power lethal weapons, while the Pentagon has demanded that the tools be available for “all lawful use.”
Floods in Kenya killed 42 people over the weekend, with the death toll expected to rise as authorities continue search and rescue missions. President William Ruto has ordered relief food to families affected by the floods.In the first high-profile defections since the war in Iran began, five Iranian women soccer players received humanitarian visas in Australia after Trump called Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to ensure they would not be sent back to Iran. The players were called “wartime traitors” for choosing not to sing the national anthem before their Women’s Asia Cup tournament opener.