Terror on the Upper East Side
Two men inspired by ISIS tried to detonate homemade bombs yesterday in Manhattan. But you wouldn’t know that from New York City’s mayor.
Upgrade to Listen
7
Two men tried to detonate homemade bombs on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Saturday. They had, according to reports, been inspired by ISIS videos. In a video from the scene, you can hear someone scream, “Allahu akbar.”
But you would never know any of that from the mayor’s statement—or from much of the mainstream media’s coverage. If you were reading that, or listening to the words of the city’s top elected official, you would assume the bombs were placed by white supremacists.
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In