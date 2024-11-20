FOR FREE PEOPLE

Immigration Is a Mess. Here’s How to Fix It.
U.S. Border Patrol agents process migrants on June 24, 2024, in Jacumba Hot Springs, California. (Qian Weizhong via Getty Images)

Immigration Is a Mess. Here’s How to Fix It.

We need a plan that supports cultural dynamism and protects American workers. Ten commonsense proposals from Reihan Salam.

By Reihan Salam

November 19, 2024

In 2018, I published Melting Pot or Civil War?, a short book on immigration. Despite its provocative title, the book offered a cautious, careful, almost hilariously mild case for immigration restriction. Having closely followed how countries around the world had handled, and more often mishandled, immigration, I laid out a road map for Making Immigration Great Again. Among other things, I called for rebalancing immigrant admissions toward the young and skilled; rejecting identitarian ideologies that undermined immigrant assimilation and sowed racial resentment; embracing labor-saving automation as an imperfect substitute for low-wage migrant labor; and investing in low-income youth.    

If this sounds like a boringly centrist Davos Man manifesto, I don’t disagree.

Keep in mind, though, that I wrote the book in the thick of the Donald Trump–era immigration wars, when the rhetorical temperature was high and public opinion was as pro-immigration as it had ever been. Against a backdrop of family separations, attempted Muslim bans, and anxious Dreamers, it felt taboo to even suggest that Steve Bannon and friends might be half-right about the wisdom of opening our borders, especially in my small, hyper-educated, blue state–parody world. 

