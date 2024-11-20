Immigration Is a Mess. Here’s How to Fix It.

In 2018, I published Melting Pot or Civil War?, a short book on immigration. Despite its provocative title, the book offered a cautious, careful, almost hilariously mild case for immigration restriction. Having closely followed how countries around the world had handled, and more often mishandled, immigration, I laid out a road map for Making Immigration Great Again. Among other things, I called for rebalancing immigrant admissions toward the young and skilled; rejecting identitarian ideologies that undermined immigrant assimilation and sowed racial resentment; embracing labor-saving automation as an imperfect substitute for low-wage migrant labor; and investing in low-income youth.
If this sounds like a boringly centrist Davos Man manifesto, I don’t disagree.
Keep in mind, though, that I wrote the book in the thick of the Donald Trump–era immigration wars, when the rhetorical temperature was high and public opinion was as pro-immigration as it had ever been. Against a backdrop of family separations, attempted Muslim bans, and anxious Dreamers, it felt taboo to even suggest that Steve Bannon and friends might be half-right about the wisdom of opening our borders, especially in my small, hyper-educated, blue state–parody world.
Enjoying the story?
Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.
Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.
Already have an account? Sign in
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .