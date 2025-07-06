Dominick Skinner’s Irish brogue crackled on the other end of a staticky, encrypted Signal call. He told me that he is in his 30s and lives in the Netherlands, where he writes a Substack newsletter and fields tips from all over the world for his new website, called ICE List. Its mission is simple: Publish the names, photos, and social media profile links of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the U.S., more than 4,000 miles away.

Even though he is not American, Skinner sees his “accountability project” as a way to fight fascism from afar. “If we look back at history and ask what we could have done better against Hitler, or what we could have done better when Mussolini came around, the reality is that Germans and Italians couldn’t have done much, but people could have done more from the outside,” said Skinner.

Launched in mid-June, ICE List has posted information on about 50 ICE agents and local law enforcement officers. One person described as a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol photographer is labeled a “propagandist.” A donation page shows contributors—and messages ranging from “Keep crushing ICE!” to “They won’t stay hidden for long!”