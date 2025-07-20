I Once Thought Europeans Lived as Well as Americans. Not Anymore.
Europe is the world’s most wonderful museum, but at the end of the day I want my air-conditioning and clothes dryer.
I was shocked recently to learn that more Europeans die of heat death—largely due to lack of air-conditioning—than Americans die from gunshot wounds.
I’m not saying America isn’t more dangerous in certain ways: We have higher non-gun murder rates and perilous weather patterns, among other problems. But it turns out European bureaucracy is literally deadly.
Case in point: the situation with air-conditioning on the continent.