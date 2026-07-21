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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
33m

Regarding the piece on America needs new intellectuals, I disagree in a sense.

I think we all should be the trusted sources for ourselves. Why should we outsource our view of the world to someone else?

These individuals have developed their view and share with us — and while we’re thankful for it — we should develop our views as well.

Humbly speaking I see most of these characteristics in myself. I too spoke against Covid, I too was vilified, and I present independent frameworks as well. And I actually just wrote about the decline in trust four days ago: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-esoteric-why-you-need-to-understand

But people should still discern my thoughts, fact check me, and develop their own framework of seeing the world.

It was highly naive of us to simply trust a newspaper or an institution. As sovereign individuals, we can rely on them, but we should always play a role in what comes our way — least we get propagandized.

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
1h

"IMMISERATION"

What a perfect word to describe the world Progressives are pushing us towards.

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