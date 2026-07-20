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Aaron Renn
Aaron Renn is a writer and the author of Life in the Negative World: Confronting Challenges in an Anti-Christian Culture. He is a Senior Fellow at American Reformer and a former Senior Fellow in urban policy at the Manhattan Institute.
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