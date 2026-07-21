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How Trump Decided to Go to War with Iran, with Jonathan Swan
Aaron MacLean
35M
How does Donald Trump make foreign policy decisions? We examine the debates and personalities shaping his presidency.
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Jonathan Swan, a White House reporter for The New York Times, joins School of War to discuss the reporting behind his new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, co-authored with Maggie Haberman. How does Donald Trump make geopolitical decisions? What drove him to join Israel’s war against Iran? How has his thinking on Ukrai…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Donald Trump
International
Iran

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