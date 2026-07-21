Candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) keep racking up primary victories, and skeptics and fans alike are struggling to determine what the organization actually believes. President Donald Trump says they are “communists.” One prominent DSA member, Jacobin publisher Bhaskar Sunkara, says they are a “milquetoast organization” seeking Scandinavian social democracy, with no interest in violent revolution.

I was a member of the DSA from the 2010s until 2022. During that time, I witnessed a rise in extremism, ranging from an eagerness to collaborate with Leninist groups to a growing animosity toward the U.S. and the West. My final departure was prompted by a DSA statement that attributed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine to American “imperialist expansionism.”

So what does the DSA stand for? An answer to that question arrived last week in the form of a new platform. Among the DSA’s core aims are ending the presidency and Supreme Court. Abolishing prisons. Universal free housing. The elimination of all debt. Closing all U.S. military bases overseas. Lifting all sanctions from Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran. And so much more.