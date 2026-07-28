It’s Tuesday, July 28. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: River Page on “secular sharia” and the latest victims of social media’s new morality police. Tyler Cowen on why you should stop worrying about AI-generated articles. Casey Babb interviews the Jews who are leaving Canada in droves. And much more.
But first: Is there a way out of the data-center bind?
America is living through a technological revolution—and the physical footprint of that revolution is data centers: hulking structures built on vast, multibillion-dollar campuses to store the computers needed to power the boom in artificial intelligence. These data centers are the biggest infrastructure build-out in U.S. history.
They are also becoming one of the most controversial issues in American politics. One recent survey found that just 14 percent of respondents are comfortable with a data center being built nearby. Across the country, more than 300 local governments have imposed bans or temporary moratoriums on data-center construction. Earlier this month, New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a one-year freeze on any new data centers.
Economically speaking, data centers are inevitable. Politically, they are anything but. This collision—between economic logic and political reality—touches almost everything, from who controls Washington next year to whether the U.S. or China wins the race for global supremacy. But with the stakes so high, is there a way out of the data-center bind? That’s what we asked Joe Nocera to investigate. He spoke to supporters and opponents across the country, the investors trying to get data centers built, the activists trying to stop them, and the policymakers searching for solutions. Here’s what he found.
—Oliver Wiseman
Ask Tough Love’s Editor Anything
Calling all Abigail Shrier fanatics: Submit your questions for an AMA with Tough Love editor Freya Sanders. On July 30 at noon ET, Freya will coach you on how to get your letter into Abigail’s inbox—and answer your questions live. Only paid subscribers can submit questions via this thread—become one today for access to The Free Press Forum, Tough Love, livestreams, and much more.
Trump’s Pause in Iran—and America’s Ammo Crisis
The Iran war has reached a stalemate—in part due to a shortage of U.S. munitions. But our missile shortages go far deeper than this conflict, writes Aaron MacLean. In his latest column, he dives into the past, present, and future of U.S. weapons shortages, and argues that the real problem is not to do with Iran, but China.
Increasingly, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and even China’s looming threat over Taiwan, are becoming intertwined. Today, retired U.S. Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery joins School of War to unpack the pause in U.S. air strikes on Iran after intensified bombing, the possibility of a revised ceasefire, and how the wars of our time relate to one another.
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THE NEWS
Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana retreated from some of the most salacious claims in his “sex slave” lawsuit against the bank and an executive, alleging in a new suit that he was the target of racism in the workplace. The new suit claims that colleagues called Rana racist names and sought to keep JPMorgan white and Christian. A bank spokesperson said the allegations have no merit, and the executive has filed a defamation suit against Rana.
Authorities relied on an unvetted tip that turned out to be false to temporarily separate Pete Buttigieg from his 4-year-old twins last month, according to The Washington Post. Police only vetted the accusations of child abuse after taking the children into custody. The accuser was later found to possibly be “mentally unstable.”
Firefighters are racing to contain raging wildfires in Spain and France that claimed two lives over the weekend and forced more than 300,000 people to flee. French president Emmanuel Macron called the fires “totally unprecedented” and warned that “the coming weeks will be tough.”
A mass shooting at a Seattle food festival on Sunday that killed three people and wounded four others may have been gang-related, according to police. Authorities arrested a 15-year-old suspect on Monday, while another suspect was among those killed and a third suspect remains at large.
New York City halted the conversion of a Manhattan office tower into a 32-story apartment building after city inspectors said they found multiple cracked beams in the building, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stop resulted from a wave of inspections after last month’s buckling of two columns in another Manhattan building undergoing a conversion.
The Cracker Barrel CEO who oversaw a widely scorned rebranding effort that included banishing the overall-wearing icon Uncle Herschel and his rocking chair from the restaurant company’s logo is stepping down. Julie Masino reversed the changes, but same-store sales suffered. She said she felt “fired by America.”
President Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Tuesday for the first time since the start of the U.S.-Iran war. “You’re fucking crazy,” Trump told Netanyahu in a tense phone call, accusing him of ingratitude, Axios reported.
Trump asked the Supreme Court to allow his administration to enforce an executive order aimed at curtailing the use of mail-in ballots. The order would create a federal list of eligible mail voters and bar state governments from sending ballots to anyone not on the list. Lower courts have blocked the order in about half of all U.S. states.
It's no surprise that the Cracker Barrel CEO was fired for destroying the chains brand, but what about the board that hired her and approved her changes? She didn't do this without approval, this thing didn't happen in a vacuum, and dumb-ass moves of this magnitude should be punishable by public execution.
“The Iran war has reached a stalemate—in part due to a shortage of U.S. munitions.”
Epic Fury should have been just a continuation of Midnight Hammer: seriously degrade Iran’s leadership, military, enrichment, and military-industrial complex and say we’ll be back if we need to. That would have completed in the 4 to 6 week’s Trump predicted. But now that it’s all about a deal Iran can ensure our failure by simply not signing a deal.