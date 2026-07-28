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Bud's avatar
Bud
6m

It's no surprise that the Cracker Barrel CEO was fired for destroying the chains brand, but what about the board that hired her and approved her changes? She didn't do this without approval, this thing didn't happen in a vacuum, and dumb-ass moves of this magnitude should be punishable by public execution.

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WW82's avatar
WW82
13m

“The Iran war has reached a stalemate—in part due to a shortage of U.S. munitions.”

Epic Fury should have been just a continuation of Midnight Hammer: seriously degrade Iran’s leadership, military, enrichment, and military-industrial complex and say we’ll be back if we need to. That would have completed in the 4 to 6 week’s Trump predicted. But now that it’s all about a deal Iran can ensure our failure by simply not signing a deal.

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