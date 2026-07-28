“Get a room. There’s kids around.”

The camera advances toward a finely dressed couple kissing in Central Park. They smile, and the man, dressed in a blue suit, tries to shoo the intruding TikToker, Jay Guapõ, away.

Guapõ, who has a history of antagonizing strangers for online clout, refuses. “Don’t touch me, don’t touch—if you touch me I’ll have to touch you.”

The man and woman start to look nervous. They ask Guapõ to put the phone down again. He doesn’t. It becomes clear, very quickly, they have something to hide.

The video was released Thursday. Within hours, internet sleuths figured out that the two are colleagues at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. The man, Nathaniel D. Cullerton, is 45 and a partner. The woman, Kelsey Borenzweig, is 29, and an associate. Cullerton is married. Everyone from the Daily Mail to Above the Law covered the scandal, with the video getting more than 2 million views before being deleted from TikTok.