The Real Reason Americans Are So Sick, with Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels has spent 30 years as one of America’s most recognizable fitness experts, but what makes her an interesting guest is not just her expertise.
Michaels describes herself as a classical liberal, and this conversation is in part about how that worldview has been tested over the past decade. Watching the Democratic Party embrace policies that…
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