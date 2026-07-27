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The Real Reason Americans Are So Sick, with Jillian Michaels
Coleman Hughes
1HR 13M
Jillian Michaels joins Coleman Hughes to make the case that America’s obesity crisis isn’t a failure of willpower but a rigged system designed by Big Food and Big Pharma.
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Jillian Michaels has spent 30 years as one of America’s most recognizable fitness experts, but what makes her an interesting guest is not just her expertise.

Michaels describes herself as a classical liberal, and this conversation is in part about how that worldview has been tested over the past decade. Watching the Democratic Party embrace policies that…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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