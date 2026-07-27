Substack is providing a new service, called Scan for AI (using Pangram), to estimate the prevalence of AI-generated writing in a Substack post. I suspect they are afraid of losing readers, since many people do not like reading the AI text, or at least they think they do not like it.

I too have read many a Substack essay, impressed by the knowledge and scholarly chops of “the author,” only to realize after a while that it was not written by a human after all. After being burned a few times, I am now usually aware by the second or third paragraph. So I can understand the demand for such a service.

But do I wish to eschew AI writing for the rest of my life? Absolutely not. Most of all, I want AI writing to get better, so it does not irritate me with its clichés and all too obvious identifying marks. I want AI writing that can fool me, and maybe sometimes I am already getting it.