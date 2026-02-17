The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
International
Tech
Business
Make a comment
Comments
14
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Faith Ham's avatar
Faith Ham
1m

Yet another trans shooting, this time in RI. Did details arrive too close to deadline? When will we as a country hold everyone responsible for this madness? Fire them. Revoke licenses. Humiliate them. Make them accountable.

Reply
Share
James Griffith's avatar
James Griffith
18m

Please block Kevin Durant? At least make him pay to advertise his substack.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice