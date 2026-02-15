They Questioned Trans Medicine for Kids. The World Is Just Catching Up.

For much of the past decade, parents of children distressed about their gender were asked by medical providers: “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?”
Parents and communities were told it was their responsibility to affirm the identity of every child who said they were transgender and help secure a medical treatment plan. A wave of childr…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment