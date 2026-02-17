The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the founder and chief executive of Dunne Insights, an auto industry advisory firm and the author of the forthcoming book Car Wars (Simon & Schuster), on the U.S.-China contest for dominance of the electric vehicle industry.
Tags:
Donald Trump
AI
Tech
Elon Musk
China
Cars
Tesla
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice