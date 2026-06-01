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Faith Ham's avatar
Faith Ham
12mEdited

Life imitates art. One of my favorite scenes from “The Jerk” is Navin Johnson, destitute and alone, collecting his prized necessities — this chair, this lamp, this ashtray, this paddle game — as he exits his mansion.

Now here’s Amy Gertner in her Stand By Your Man video: “Being married is hard; being newly married is hard; being newly married and going through infertility is hard. Being newly married going through infertility and a Senate campaign is hard. I don’t even know if I have the right words to describe what we’ve been going through.”

So the lovely and oh-so-independent Ms. Gertner doesn’t want a “perfect marriage,” she wants “my marriage” to a profane, misogynistic, Nazi-loving, oyster-farming poseur who uses her as a human shield. A regular profile in feminist courage. The only folks more craven, sniveling, and desperate are the voters of Maine.

You know, there’s another movie this fiasco calls to mind: “The Beans of Egypt, Maine.”

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
17m

Communists and Nazi lovers are always liars.

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