Why You Shouldn’t Be Scared of AI

Every generation has its bubble. Tulips in 1630s Amsterdam. Railways in 1840s England. Dot-com in 1999. And in each case, the story we tell afterward is roughly the same: irrational mania, easy money, and a crash that was obvious in retrospect. But what if that story is more complicated than it looks?
Aman Verjee has spent years studying the biggest fina…
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