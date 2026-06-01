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Conversations with Coleman
Why You Shouldn’t Be Scared of AI
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Why You Shouldn’t Be Scared of AI
Coleman Hughes
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Investor and author Aman Verjee joins Coleman Hughes to explain what 500 years of financial history can tell us about the AI moment we’re actually in.

Every generation has its bubble. Tulips in 1630s Amsterdam. Railways in 1840s England. Dot-com in 1999. And in each case, the story we tell afterward is roughly the same: irrational mania, easy money, and a crash that was obvious in retrospect. But what if that story is more complicated than it looks?

Aman Verjee has spent years studying the biggest fina…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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