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Leif Babin
Leif Babin is a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer with three combat deployments to Iraq, where he earned a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart. He is the co-founder of the consulting firm Echelon Front LLC, and co-author of Extreme Ownership, and The Dichotomy of Leadership.
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