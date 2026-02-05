It’s Thursday, February 5. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Trump said he was disbanding the Department of Education—so why is it still there? David Mamet on terrible writing. The real story behind ICE’s Minneapolis withdrawal. And much more.
But first: Will Rahn’s exclusive exit interview with New York’s Cardinal Dolan.
For the last 17 years, Timothy Cardinal Dolan has been the face and de facto leader of the Catholic Church in America. All that changes tomorrow when Ronald Hicks of Chicago becomes the new Archbishop of New York. So a few days ago, in his final week on the job, I sat down with Cardinal Dolan in his stripped-down Manhattan office for an exclusive exit interview.
There’s a bluntness to Cardinal Dolan that’s often refreshing, regardless of your religion or political affiliation. And that bluntness has been a powerful tool of late. Perhaps as much as any time in living memory, our political debates are religious ones. Dolan has been a powerful voice in these debates, particularly in the fight against antisemitism, which is on the rise among far-right influencers who profess the faith.
Last year, Dolan formally submitted his resignation to Pope Francis upon hitting the retirement age of 75. But Dolan was reputed to have worked skillfully behind the scenes to install Pope Leo as the first American Pope, so many church observers were surprised when Leo accepted the resignation in December instead of letting Dolan stay on.
What does Dolan say about that? Well, you can watch the video to find out.
Dolan is one of the last old-school, backslapping politicians—quick with a joke, and even quicker to remember your name and how he knows you. He’s been on the scene long enough to see the whole parade of history, and here takes a step back to reflect on it.
—Will Rahn
On Old School: David Mamet Against Snobbery
Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright David Mamet joins Shilo Brooks for a wide-ranging conversation on why he distrusts teachers, arts institutions, and anyone who tries to tell the public what’s good for them, and how he decides what’s worth reading—or throwing across the room.
THE NEWS
Tech stocks and Bitcoin sank this week amid lackluster earnings reports and shifting investor preferences toward more stable assets. Bitcoin fell to its lowest price alongside other cryptocurrencies, erasing nearly $500 billion in market value over several days.
Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh received a life sentence yesterday for his plot to kill the president at one of his Florida golf courses in 2024. A jury of 12 people found Routh guilty last September after an unconventional trial in which Routh insisted on representing himself.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—the former Prince Andrew—moved out of his royal home in Windsor this week, following the release of documents revealing more details of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including an email thanking Epstein for an introduction to a young Russian woman.
At least 167 Nigerians were killed on Tuesday in attacks likely perpetrated by the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram. The attack is one of the worst in the country in recent years. Nigeria’s government has attracted scrutiny for failing to protect Christians from religious violence, though it is unclear whether Christians were targeted in Tuesday’s attack.
Layoffs hit The Washington Post yesterday, as the publication cut one-third of its staff, shuttered its sports section, and shut much of its metro desk and multiple foreign bureaus. In an email to staff, executive editor Matt Murray said the cuts at the money-losing outlet were necessitated by declining search traffic and a business model “too rooted in a different era, when we were a dominant, local print product.”
The Supreme Court will allow California to use its redrawn congressional map, which favors Democrats, during this year’s midterms. Democratic advantages from the Golden State’s redistricting effort are expected to neutralize Republican gains from Texas’s new Trump-endorsed district boundaries.
