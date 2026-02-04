In the fall of 2025, as students readied for the AMC 12, the first in the series of math contests that lead to the International Mathematical Olympiad, a frightening realization started taking hold in the country’s elite math circles: Cheating had become so entrenched in the competition that it was threatening the very existence of the country’s most prestigious math contests.

The AMC 12, formally known as the American Mathematics Competition, had faced issues in the past with stolen exams. Last year, though, was different. It was not a question of a few leaked copies of tests passed from hand to hand a day before the competition. On Chinese sites like RedNote and WeChat, as well as Discord and even Reddit in the United States, copies of the yet-to-be-administered exams were openly for sale.