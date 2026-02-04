The Free Press
Join Coleman Hughes Live at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Deepa Javeri
Deepa Javeri serves on non-profit boards focused on public policy and education. She has previously worked as a startup & financial services executive.
Tags:
AI
Tech
Public School
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice