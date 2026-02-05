The Free Press
Join Coleman Hughes Live at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Cardinal Dolan’s Exit Interview
Will Rahn
17M
Will Rahn sits down with the Archbishop of New York in the final week of his 17-year tenure.

For the last 17 years, Timothy Cardinal Dolan has been the face and de facto leader of the Catholic Church in America. All that changes tomorrow when Ronald Hicks of Chicago becomes the new Archbishop of New York. So a few days ago, in his final week on the job, I sat down with Cardinal Dolan in his stripped-down Manhattan office for an exclusive exit i…

Will Rahn
Will Rahn is a senior editor and writer for The Free Press. Previously, he was the politics editor for Yahoo! News and the Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast.
New York
Faith
Religion
Catholicism

