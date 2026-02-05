The Free Press
Join Coleman Hughes Live at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
David Mamet vs. the Snobs
Shilo Brooks
1HR 1M
And why the legendary playwright hates Salinger, Steinbeck—and school.
Listen On:

Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright David Mamet spent his childhood cutting class and reading at the local library. His first pick was Sinclair Lewis’s Main Street, which he pulled off the shelves at just 11 years old.

Decades later, David thinks the book is terrible, its author “a horrible writer,” and its heroine an insufferable busybody. In this episode…

Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Reading
Books
Art
Education
Literature

