In an era defined by rage bait, polarization, and lethal political violence, the idea of nonviolence can feel quaint and sentimental. But what if it’s the most radical idea we’ve got?

On March 9, join author and podcaster Coleman Hughes for a special America at 250 event at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta—the church led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—for a live conversation on the legacy and future of nonviolence.

Coleman will be joined by Andrew Young, a civil rights pioneer and former United Nations ambassador who marched alongside King, as well as Jonathan Eig, whose best-selling book, King: A Life, won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize.

Together, they’ll explore how the earlier Civil Rights Movement used nonviolence to bring Americans together and change the country—and what that strategy can teach us today at a time when America is at a boiling point.



With political violence again making headlines—from protests in Minneapolis to the murder of Charlie Kirk—this timely event brings together three extraordinary voices in a legendary venue for a conversation we won’t soon get again. It’s our first-ever event in Atlanta, and one you won’t want to miss.

Is King’s strategy of nonviolence still useful in 2026? Or is it already a relic of a more hopeful time?

This event is part of The Free Press’s America at 250—our yearlong celebration of the country’s founding ideals and their role in shaping our future.