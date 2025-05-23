The Free Press
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Bari's Picks of the Week
Sierra S.
4m

Ask him.. why was he complicit in the cover up? Why did he fail to do his job at CNN as a "journalist"?

Greg Siebenaller
4m

Bari...When you talk with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, ask them (especially Jake Tapper) when they began getting documentation, doing interviews for the book and writing the book. Ask them why they waited to say anything about Mr. Biden's issues until their book and book tour. Seems a bit self-serving as they both had platforms to address what was right in plain site but chose to say nothing when it really mattered. Generally if you want to know why people in business, the media and politicians do something (or don't do something) it has to do with power and/or money. They surely held out for the money.

