This week, journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper released a bombshell book detailing even greater depths of the cover-up of former president Joe Biden’s declining health. Also this week: Biden’s spokesperson decided to announce that the former president has stage 4 prostate cancer.

Coincidence? I think not.

Numerous doctors have pointed out how unlikely it is that Biden was just diagnosed with this cancer. Biden himself even slipped up and said he had cancer in 2022. Common sense tells us that the most powerful man in the world, with access to the best healthcare in the world, would have surely known.

As the father of a cancer survivor, I know firsthand how painful these diagnoses are for patients and their families. But as a former Democratic congressman from Minnesota who, for years, has demanded greater transparency and accountability from my party, I am outraged to see that the important lessons from the top scandal of the 2024 election have still not been learned.

Constant lying and gaslighting the public about Biden’s health has cost the Democratic Party the public’s trust. Rebuilding it first requires the courage and honesty to admit to what happened.