This week marked President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. Or, rather, the first 100 days of his second, nonconsecutive stint in office. He gave lots of interviews. He said he should be pope. It was all pretty standard Trump stuff.

But the real star of the week, to hear Suzy Weiss tell it, is Melania, the least ambitious—and therefore most relatable—first lady in history. Weiss (some relation) has an amazing culture roundup (according to intrepid editor Freya Sanders) Saturday (tomorrow) to top off her first month of her (still unnamed) newsletter. Sign up for it here.

Once again, with much reluctance and against my will, below I choose my must-reads of the week from all the excellent stories we’ve published. First up: some of the president’s men.