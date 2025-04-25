Something to keep in mind as we head into the weekend: We’re still less than 100 days into President Trump’s second term.

Depending on how you feel about him, this thought is likely to bring either elation—almost four more years of ye golden age!—or sink you even deeper into the pit you’ve called home since Inauguration Day. (Not to mention Liberation Day, which somehow happened less than a month ago.)

Next week, we’ll have voices from across The Free Press universe and beyond weigh in on the first few months of Trump 2.0. Expect strong arguments and thoughtful disagreements, because that’s what we do here.

In the meantime, we published dozens of stories this week, including a major scoop on how the State Department is being totally reorganized under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and an interview with Rubio himself.

Under duress, I’ve been forced to pick just a handful to be my must-reads of the week. Take a look.