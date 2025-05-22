Last night, outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., a gunman opened fire and murdered two young people because he thought they were Jews and because they were gathered in a Jewish place for an event hosted by a Jewish organization.

Before I tell you about their alleged killer and the culture of lies that created the climate for his murderous rampage, I want to tell you about the people he cut down. Because I promise you: There will be no campaigns or hashtags or celebrities’ videos urging all of us to say their names.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Those are their names. They met at work—they were staffers at the Israeli embassy—and fell in love. Yaron, 30, had purchased an engagement ring for Sarah, 26, a few days ago. They were meant to fly to Israel this coming Sunday so that she could meet his parents, who live in Jerusalem, before he proposed.