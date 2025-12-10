It’s Wednesday, December 10. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: An incredibly potent drug sold on the streets of Philadelphia is turning people into zombies. Is Trump going to accidentally start a war with Venezuela? Have the Ayatollah’s henchmen fled to Canada? Is climate change a thing of the past up north? And much more.

But first: Is the techlash a social mania? Tyler Cowen thinks so.

“It’s the phones.” For a lot of people, this three-word phrase explains almost everything about the modern world—or at least so much of what is wrong with it.

Like any good slogan, it sort of explains itself. In case it’s not clear, it’s the idea that those small, shiny things that put the world in our pockets two decades ago are to blame for all manner of problems: learning loss, teen depression, dwindling attention spans, the loneliness epidemic, and more.

A lot of you probably subscribe to some version of this view. I know I do. And so do a lot of our contributors. People like Jonathan Haidt, who last month wrote an unsettling essay for us about “The Devil’s Plan to Ruin the Next Generation.” Or August Lamm, who has sworn off modern tech and written about it in our pages. Or Jared Cooney Horvath, who last week wrote convincingly about how the digitization of our classrooms has been a disaster.

And this camp is winning the argument: There are phone bans in American schools, the flip phone renaissance, the rise of low-tech parenting, and Australia’s ban on social media for everyone under 16, which came into effect this week. In my view, almost all of this is all good news—and long overdue.

But here’s the thing: One of the thinkers I trust the most takes a radically different view. I’m talking about Free Press columnist Tyler Cowen. Tyler is a techno-optimist, and not only does he disagree with Australia’s social media ban, he calls it the “zenith” of a “hysteria” over the harm smartphones do to kids.

Now, Tyler doesn’t deny that smartphones need to be used thoughtfully. He says he wouldn’t want students to use them during school hours if he were running a school, for example. But he thinks the harms are grossly overstated, and he warns that the “techlash” brings risks of its own—not least for free expression.

Like any good opinion writing, this essay from Tyler is guaranteed to make you think—and his argument is worth grappling with even if, like me, you think it’s the phones.

The Drug Turning Philadelphia into a Zombieland Mattha Busby A new drug has hit Kensington, Philadelphia, and as Mattha Busby reports, it’s terrifying. Medetomidine delivers a high with “no stages. . . you go straight to sleep,” leaving people unconscious, sick, or in the ER—if they wake up at all. Read Mattha’s dispatch from the neighborhood long known as America’s open-air drug market, now being hollowed out by the “poison” dealers are mixing into $2 stamps. Read full story

How Trump’s Boat Strikes Could Lead to Full-Scale War Charles Lane Diplomatic and military ambivalence can easily spark the flame of war, writes Chuck Lane. President Trump’s show of force and flirtation with regime change in Latin America is not new; it resembles George H.W. Bush’s policy on Panama, one that resulted in war. Trump may not seek war, but he is surely creating the conditions for one. If previous American operations in Latin America teach us anything, “presidents who bluff about invading eventually get called on it.” Read full story

‘They Could Come Here and Try to Silence Us’ Casey Babb After Israel’s strikes on Iran this summer, Benjamin Netanyahu warned that senior regime officials were “packing their bags.” Now, with investigations surging and visas quietly revoked, Casey Babb reports that Iranian activists in Canada fear some of those officials have slipped into the country and are living among the very refugees they once persecuted. Read full story

This Week in Canada: We Changed Our Minds About Climate Change Rupa Subramanya In other news from north of the border, climate anxiety seems to have evaporated in Canada. Public opinion has taken a “quiet but dramatic U-turn,” with only 4 percent now calling climate change their top concern. Priorities have been “rearranged twice over,” giving Mark Carney “far more political wiggle room” to push major energy projects. All that and more in Rupa Subramanya’s latest installment of This Week in Canada. Read full story

Breaking History: Why Jews Wrote Your Favorite Christmas Songs

Did you know the soundtrack of Americans’ Christmas was written largely by. . . Jews? In a replay of this Breaking History episode, Eli Lake digs into how a generation of Jewish immigrants ended up shaping the very sound of America’s most beloved holiday.

Two men were arrested for allegedly running a scheme to smuggle Nvidia’s H100 and H200 AI chips to China, part of a DOJ operation that seized over $50 million in restricted GPUs. The charges landed even as President Trump moved to ease export limits on some of Nvidia’s most advanced chips, underscoring the intensifying fight over control of advanced AI technology.

Trump is heading to a swing district in Pennsylvania to pitch his economic message as Republicans worry voters no longer trust the GOP on affordability. Polls show widespread frustration with high costs, while Trump resists acknowledging voters’ financial strain and has dismissed affordability concerns as a “hoax.”