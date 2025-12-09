It was easy to miss something Benjamin Netanyahu said a day after approving the strike against Iran’s nuclear program in June. “We have indications that senior leaders in Iran are already packing their bags. They sense what’s coming,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Videos on social media showed vehicles speeding across a tarmac and passenger planes leaving Tehran’s main airport—signs that Netanyahu’s intelligence was likely correct.

If anyone did make a run for it, though, where did they go?