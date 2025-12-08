In the final years of his life, Charlie Kirk wrote a book. It’s about the importance of observing the Sabbath in our increasingly frenetic age; of resisting, for one day a week, your smartphone, your work, the distractions of modern life—and dedicating yourself to what’s truly important.

Stop, In the Name of God will be published posthumously on December 9. We’re honored to share an exclusive excerpt with you today. But first, there is no one better to introduce Charlie’s final message to America than his widow, Erika Kirk. —The Editors

In July of this year, our family was on vacation in Maine. We take only one family vacation a year, for about a week and a half. One night, Charlie came down the stairs, looked at me, gave me a huge hug, and said: “I finished the book.” “I’m so proud of you,” I responded. And he said, “I pray it changes the world. But even if it changes just one person’s life, then I know that I did my job.”