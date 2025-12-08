I’d rather stick a fork in my eyeball than play pirates.

Okay, perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration. But honestly, I hate playing imaginary games with my children. For a long time, I thought this was a sure sign that I must be a bad mom. But I love having children. I love having them around. I love cuddling them to sleep at night. I love telling them stories.

It’s just that I would rather do almost anything—vacuum, cook, write, fold laundry, or even pay my taxes—than play princesses and dragons.