I’m Not Supposed to Like Playing with My Children
We consider it virtuous for adults to play with their children. But research says it actually stifles creativity, strains parent-child dynamics, and undermines kids’ independence.
I’d rather stick a fork in my eyeball than play pirates.
Okay, perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration. But honestly, I hate playing imaginary games with my children. For a long time, I thought this was a sure sign that I must be a bad mom. But I love having children. I love having them around. I love cuddling them to sleep at night. I love telling them stories.
It’s just that I would rather do almost anything—vacuum, cook, write, fold laundry, or even pay my taxes—than play princesses and dragons.
