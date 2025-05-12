It’s Monday, May 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

Today: “Great progress” in U.S.-China talks; the big Trump move that slipped under the radar; the pope’s first Sunday mass; is the India-Pakistan ceasefire built to last?; and the red flags the government ignored as it handed billions to environmental NGOs. All that and more coming up.

But first: A $400 million Qatari gift—and the Trump family business.

As journalists, we’re used to the idea that a scandal is something you uncover with months of painstaking work. Its exposure is supposed to be the satisfying payoff for a reporters’ late nights trawling documents, haranguing sources, and connecting the dots.

But hardly any digging was required to unearth the latest scandal in Washington.

We are referring to reports over the weekend that Donald Trump is set to accept a decked-out jumbo jet worth an estimated $400 million as a gift from Qatar. According to the agreement, it will serve as Air Force One and then be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation at the end of Trump’s term. If these reports are true, the acceptance of the gift will be the latest and most egregious example of a worrying trend in the second Trump administration. That’s the subject of our latest editorial; read it below.

—The Editors

The Big Trump Move No One’s Noticed Christopher Caldwell Three weeks ago, Donald Trump signed an executive order that took aim at the civil-rights concept of “disparate impact.” The move received very little attention, and yet it could prove to be among the most consequential acts of his presidency. Christopher Caldwell explains why. Read full story

Everything You Need to Know About the India-Pakistan Clash Rupa Subramanya and Matthew Rosenberg The exchange of fire between India and Pakistan in recent weeks had the world holding its breath. And for very good reason: The countries have been rivals since they both became independent in 1947. And both possess nuclear weapons. With a fragile ceasefire in effect as of Saturday, how long will the truce last? And what will happen next? Rupa Subramanya and Matthew Rosenberg explain everything you need to know about the conflict. Read full story

Exclusive: NGOs Got Billions from the EPA Despite Internal Concerns Madeleine Rowley In the dying days of the Biden administration, the Environmental Protection Agency rushed $20 billion to eight progressive nonprofits. And as Madeleine Rowley reports in The Free Press today, it did so despite internal warnings about conflicts of interest, inflated salaries, and lack of oversight. Read full story