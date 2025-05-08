Share this postThe Free PressHow Can You Be a Cop in a City That Hates You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHow Can You Be a Cop in a City That Hates You?“We’re the pariahs of the civil service,” said retired Chicago police sergeant Rick Nigro. (All photos by Alec Basse for The Free Press.)In Chicago, the number of police suicides is far higher than anyone knew: 53 in the past decade. ‘It’s so overwhelming because there’s all these outside people pointing fingers at us.’By Olivia Reingold05.08.25 — U.S. Politics1Share this postThe Free PressHow Can You Be a Cop in a City That Hates You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMaintaining The Free Press is Expensive!To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.Subscribe NowAlready have an account?Sign In